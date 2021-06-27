HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Purchases 168 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,615,669 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,221,649,000 after purchasing an additional 299,646 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,961,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,579,906,000 after purchasing an additional 573,137 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $906,961,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,519,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $565,297,000 after acquiring an additional 854,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $557,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,179 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $725,707.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,604,468.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,498,101.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,965,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,681 shares of company stock valued at $8,136,185 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MU. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.29.

Micron Technology stock opened at $82.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.54. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

