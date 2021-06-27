The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Saturna Capital CORP

Saturna Capital CORP decreased its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,610 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital CORP owned approximately 0.16% of The Clorox worth $37,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in The Clorox by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,099,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,868,000 after acquiring an additional 18,380 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in The Clorox by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,551,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,164,000 after acquiring an additional 70,987 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $254,283,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of The Clorox by 4.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,133,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,684,000 after purchasing an additional 44,189 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLX traded up $4.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $176.65. 2,109,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,008. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.20. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $170.50 and a 12 month high of $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.56.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

Several brokerages have commented on CLX. Argus dropped their price target on shares of The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.61.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

