Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 11,256 Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,611,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $668,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,899,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,180,000 after buying an additional 369,373 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 20.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,636,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,278,000 after buying an additional 281,277 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 28,458.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 216,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,322,000 after buying an additional 216,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $119.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.22. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $66.99 and a 1 year high of $134.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.98). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.14%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RGA shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.90.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

