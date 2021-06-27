National Pension Service Takes $1.72 Billion Position in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS)

National Pension Service bought a new position in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 42,535,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,265,000. Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF comprises 3.6% of National Pension Service’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 207.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 17,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period.

PBUS traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.62. 7,717 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.57. Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $24.94 and a 1-year high of $28.08.

