Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 4,942 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,942 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $6,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 97,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,528,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 94,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,053,000 after acquiring an additional 6,611 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,011,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $482,004,000 after acquiring an additional 987,591 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,409,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $545,735,000 after buying an additional 31,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 280,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,836,000 after buying an additional 35,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $165.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a PE ratio of 61.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.24. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.96 and a twelve month high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.93%.

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,372. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Truist lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities raised Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.35.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

