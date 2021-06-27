UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Sold by Rikoon Group LLC

Rikoon Group LLC trimmed its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in UDR by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in UDR in the 1st quarter worth about $303,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in UDR by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 679,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,786,000 after buying an additional 28,633 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in UDR by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UDR by 1,136.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UDR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of UDR from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.17.

Shares of UDR stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.86. 1,386,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,846,243. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.34 and a 52-week high of $50.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.48.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 2.76%. On average, equities analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. UDR’s payout ratio is 71.08%.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,726 shares in the company, valued at $53,001,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $2,998,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,663,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,000 shares of company stock worth $3,543,800. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

