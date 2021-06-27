Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Raises Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BRO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth $112,050,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 13,889,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,505,000 after purchasing an additional 948,514 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth $28,525,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,489.5% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 410,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,746,000 after purchasing an additional 384,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 559,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,552,000 after purchasing an additional 379,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $43,911,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 55,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,517.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $515,344.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $53.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.14. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.72 and a twelve month high of $54.37. The firm has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $815.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.093 dividend. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.11.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

