Rikoon Group LLC Has $925,000 Stock Position in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Rikoon Group LLC increased its stake in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the quarter. Rikoon Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Global X FinTech ETF worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FINX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 397.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 638,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,199,000 after acquiring an additional 510,474 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Global X FinTech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,578,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Global X FinTech ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,463,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,586,000 after buying an additional 161,487 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Global X FinTech ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,361,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,070,000 after buying an additional 132,559 shares during the period. Finally, Aspireon Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Global X FinTech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,400,000.

FINX traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,070. Global X FinTech ETF has a twelve month low of $32.12 and a twelve month high of $52.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.52.

