Rikoon Group LLC Acquires 670 Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME)

Rikoon Group LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) by 4.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 1st quarter worth $829,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 4th quarter worth $1,174,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 8,834 shares during the period.

Shares of BME stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $48.78. 27,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,502. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a one year low of $40.03 and a one year high of $50.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.84.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

