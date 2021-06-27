One Capital Management LLC Acquires 34,141 Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 402,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,141 shares during the quarter. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.6% of One Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $23,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,620,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000.

IGIB stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.24. 3,147,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,675,188. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.92. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $58.88 and a 1-year high of $61.83.

