USDJ Market Cap Hits $14.85 Million (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. One USDJ coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, USDJ has traded down 0% against the dollar. USDJ has a total market cap of $14.85 million and approximately $8.14 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003035 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00043104 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00109155 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.56 or 0.00162368 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000161 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,029.26 or 1.00136637 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002868 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. The official website for USDJ is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

