One Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,089 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 0.9% of One Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proem Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $9,287,000. Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 30.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 70.3% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.9% during the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 10.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.93.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total value of $5,281,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,082,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.07, for a total transaction of $26,364,711.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,224,267 shares of company stock worth $709,731,162. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FB traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $341.37. 14,594,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,828,624. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.11 and a 52-week high of $344.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.88. The company has a market capitalization of $967.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

