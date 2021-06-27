Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to Announce $1.27 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) will post $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aflac’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the highest is $1.30. Aflac posted earnings per share of $1.28 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Aflac will report full year earnings of $5.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.08 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aflac.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.69.

In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $210,429.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,069.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,327.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,548 shares of company stock valued at $343,757. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Aflac by 4.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Aflac by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Aflac by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.22. 10,797,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,884,667. Aflac has a 52-week low of $33.37 and a 52-week high of $57.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.16. The firm has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

