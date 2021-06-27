Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Tops One Day Volume of $45,942.00 (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 27th. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market cap of $3.30 million and $45,942.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be purchased for about $12.51 or 0.00037937 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003035 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00043104 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00109155 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.56 or 0.00162368 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000161 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,029.26 or 1.00136637 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund . The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

