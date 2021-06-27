Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 29.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.2% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 36,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 14.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 372.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,530,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $242,311,000 after buying an additional 3,571,177 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,194,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,466,000 after buying an additional 27,516 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.43.

Shares of MPC traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.55. 9,623,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,376,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.66. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $64.84. The company has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.16.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -67.44%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

