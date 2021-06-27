Rathbone Brothers plc Purchases 7,260 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 726,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,260 shares during the period. Match Group accounts for about 1.3% of Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Rathbone Brothers plc owned approximately 0.27% of Match Group worth $99,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 25.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. BTIG Research upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Match Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.70.

In related news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,587,986.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,986.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total value of $347,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,660.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $161.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a PE ratio of 88.52, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.13. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.56 and a fifty-two week high of $174.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.02.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.74 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 20.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

