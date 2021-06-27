Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Lifted by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,841 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.1% of Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $243,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,450.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,351.12. The company has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,351.65 and a 1-year high of $2,461.91.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

