Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $7,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Centene during the first quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Centene during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $1,779,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,883 shares of company stock worth $6,150,940. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.91.

Shares of CNC stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,303,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,841,296. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.52. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $75.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.47.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

