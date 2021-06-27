Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $23.69 Million Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 420,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,789 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 1.0% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.72% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $23,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,041.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,043,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,195,000 after buying an additional 10,988,555 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,941,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 786,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,806,000 after purchasing an additional 309,714 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,307,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,339,000 after purchasing an additional 309,124 shares during the period. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,049,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.72. 2,055,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,366. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $56.29 and a 1-year high of $58.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.80.

