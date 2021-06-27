SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Stake Raised by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,564,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,498 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF accounts for 3.1% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $73,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RWO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,250,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,067,000 after buying an additional 277,875 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,310,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,880,000 after buying an additional 94,702 shares in the last quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,090,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,354,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 196.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 104,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 69,086 shares during the period.

RWO stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.41. 70,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,808. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $37.71 and a 52-week high of $53.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.10.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

