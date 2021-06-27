Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires New Shares in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 67.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 35.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total value of $773,286.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,655.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 17,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.20, for a total value of $7,324,789.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,120,444.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,711 shares of company stock worth $21,757,571. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL opened at $455.77 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $259.31 and a 12-month high of $464.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.76 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $431.24.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a return on equity of 71.77% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on POOL. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $436.29.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

