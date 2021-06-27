Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Buys 1,534 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 55.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,295 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the quarter. The Boeing makes up approximately 0.2% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in The Boeing by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 501,737 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $127,805,000 after buying an additional 53,966 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Boeing by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,882 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 48.6% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,520 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Boeing by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,531 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,962 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Cowen upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.65.

NYSE BA opened at $248.38 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $141.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $239.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. The Boeing’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.70) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

