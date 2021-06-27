The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 53.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,966 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,503 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,196.2% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,042,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,159,000 after acquiring an additional 961,786 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,444,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,379,000 after acquiring an additional 473,964 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter worth $651,730,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BNS opened at $65.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.24. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $39.56 and a 1-year high of $68.02.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 19.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This is a boost from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.38%.

BNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.37.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

