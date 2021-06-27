Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,148 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 9,535 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.6% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $263,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 57.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,401.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 64.73, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,630.08 and a twelve month high of $3,554.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,316.97.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $4,600.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.