Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $7,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,857,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,399,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,077,073,000 after buying an additional 3,727,385 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,406,000 after buying an additional 1,053,999 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,251,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,209,000 after buying an additional 725,763 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,995,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $629,133,000 after purchasing an additional 637,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX opened at $90.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.40. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $94.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a PE ratio of -18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

PSX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

