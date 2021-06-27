Analysts Expect Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $458.17 Million

Equities analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) will report sales of $458.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $456.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $459.80 million. Minerals Technologies reported sales of $357.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full year sales of $1.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Minerals Technologies.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.63 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

NYSE:MTX traded down $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $79.20. 419,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.48. Minerals Technologies has a 52 week low of $42.06 and a 52 week high of $88.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 6.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 355,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,804,000 after acquiring an additional 22,904 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,070,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,557,000 after acquiring an additional 272,907 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $694,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 9.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 796,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,968,000 after acquiring an additional 71,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 174.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 60,197 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

