Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 91,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.69% of the company’s stock.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CNHI opened at $16.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -832.00 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.55. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $18.49.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 17.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNHI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, June 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

Featured Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI).

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.