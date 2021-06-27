Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Plans $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Rexford Industrial Realty has increased its dividend by 48.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Rexford Industrial Realty has a payout ratio of 200.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty to earn $1.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.6%.

NYSE REXR opened at $59.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1 year low of $39.33 and a 1 year high of $59.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.67, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.05.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 2,810 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $155,505.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 77,670 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $4,292,044.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,048,694.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,675 shares of company stock valued at $4,791,620 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

