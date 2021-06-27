Northland Power Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the solar energy provider on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.
TSE:NPI opened at C$41.41 on Friday. Northland Power has a 12 month low of C$32.46 and a 12 month high of C$51.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$41.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 374.94. The stock has a market cap of C$9.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65.
Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$612.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$599.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Northland Power will post 1.7200001 earnings per share for the current year.
About Northland Power
Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.
