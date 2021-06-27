Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0742 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of CRR.UN opened at C$17.92 on Friday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$12.60 and a 12-month high of C$18.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.97. The company has a market cap of C$2.94 billion and a PE ratio of 35.70.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC increased their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities increased their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.75 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.61.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

