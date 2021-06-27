Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Acquires 156 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Booking were worth $8,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Booking by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in Booking by 12.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 46 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in Booking by 3.4% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Booking by 6.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Booking by 3.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Booking stock opened at $2,281.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,323.33. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,532.83 and a fifty-two week high of $2,516.00. The company has a market cap of $93.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total value of $421,333.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at $11,408,243.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Booking in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,416.38.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

