Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Grows Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,320 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $12,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth about $677,293,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 410.0% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,288,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $313,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,956 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,333,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $567,339,000 after buying an additional 651,510 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 454.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 703,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $171,078,000 after buying an additional 576,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,774,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $917,753,000 after buying an additional 532,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

NYSE:BDX opened at $241.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.86. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $219.50 and a twelve month high of $284.97. The stock has a market cap of $70.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $245.55.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

