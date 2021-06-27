Zacks: Analysts Expect Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to Announce $1.61 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) will report earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.58. Analog Devices reported earnings of $1.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full-year earnings of $6.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.14 to $6.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $7.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.78.

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.63, for a total transaction of $1,037,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,662 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,905.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total transaction of $1,573,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,917,173.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,655 shares of company stock worth $8,668,021 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scott & Selber Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $1,004,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 51.6% during the first quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 6.2% during the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,175,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 104,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

ADI stock opened at $167.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.56. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $110.47 and a 12-month high of $169.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.21%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

