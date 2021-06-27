Nuance Investments LLC Lowers Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Nuance Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 43.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 292,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 225,398 shares during the quarter. Nuance Investments LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Boston Properties worth $29,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BXP. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 90,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,532,000 after buying an additional 37,202 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 196.8% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXP traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.80. 880,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,070. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.78. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.69 and a 12-month high of $124.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $713.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.79 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BXP shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist cut shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.50.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $573,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $573,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $4,602,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,707,500. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

