Nuance Investments LLC Purchases 502,033 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1,026.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 550,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502,033 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman comprises about 3.3% of Nuance Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Nuance Investments LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Northrop Grumman worth $178,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,643,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 415.2% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,389,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $423,389,000 after purchasing an additional 46,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,730,628.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,146,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,042,390.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,527,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NOC traded up $3.63 on Friday, reaching $373.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,930,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,061. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $379.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $365.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $60.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.83.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

NOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.00.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

