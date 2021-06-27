Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Invests $3.84 Million in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 132,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Avantor during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Avantor by 51.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Avantor during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantor during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantor during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVTR opened at $35.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.30. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.44 and a 1 year high of $35.79.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVTR. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

In other Avantor news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 100,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $3,242,179.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,639.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 235,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $7,532,495.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,555,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,836,245.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,492,284 shares of company stock worth $108,178,090 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

