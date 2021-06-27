Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Pentair’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.72. Pentair posted earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Pentair will report full year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.26. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pentair.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $865.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Pentair in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.94.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $66.73 on Tuesday. Pentair has a 52-week low of $35.61 and a 52-week high of $70.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.97. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

In other news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pentair by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,651,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $850,764,000 after acquiring an additional 261,154 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Pentair by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,543,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,086,000 after acquiring an additional 207,432 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pentair by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,890,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,664,000 after acquiring an additional 20,538 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Pentair by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,811,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,217,000 after acquiring an additional 155,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Pentair by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,726,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,920,000 after acquiring an additional 22,266 shares during the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Featured Article: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pentair (PNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.