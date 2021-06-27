Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys 181,073 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 319.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,073 shares during the period. Macy’s comprises approximately 0.4% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $3,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Macy’s during the 1st quarter valued at $14,120,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Macy’s by 246.4% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 405,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after acquiring an additional 288,532 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Macy’s during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter valued at $740,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on M. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.63.

M stock opened at $19.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.81, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.08. Macy’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $22.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.98.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $26,446.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,583.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

