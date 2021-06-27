Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Sells 166,111 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 400,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,111 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCL. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,469,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,232,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,567,000 after buying an additional 582,819 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 823,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,407,000 after buying an additional 326,121 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 345,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after buying an additional 174,075 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 454,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,647,000 after buying an additional 170,124 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSCL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,271. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.11. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $21.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.