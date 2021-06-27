Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,543 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,543 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 159.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 824,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,520,000 after buying an additional 506,401 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 32,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 5,824 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $134,196,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 10.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 14.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MS traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.40. 11,138,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,649,969. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $45.86 and a 12-month high of $94.27. The firm has a market cap of $164.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.95.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MS. UBS Group raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.42.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

