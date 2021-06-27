Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 11,516 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2,761.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,933 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,516 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 2,834 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total transaction of $656,297.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,589 shares in the company, valued at $8,010,120.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $900,979.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 270,192 shares of company stock valued at $63,081,699. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRM traded down $1.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $241.87. The stock had a trading volume of 15,409,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,726,763. The stock has a market cap of $223.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.60, a PEG ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $180.00 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.66.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Nord/LB lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.33.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

