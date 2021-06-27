Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Stock Position Boosted by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 823.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 58,232 shares during the quarter. Alexion Pharmaceuticals makes up about 1.1% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALXN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $494,584,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9,623.0% during the first quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 1,241,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,851 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $184,465,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,697,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2,494.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,072,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,241 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $182.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.91 and a 52 week high of $183.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.65.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALXN has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.32.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

