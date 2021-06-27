200,000 Shares in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Bought by Taal Capital Management LP

Taal Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,378,000. Discovery makes up about 6.1% of Taal Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DISCK. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Discovery during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Discovery by 74.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 56.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

DISCK opened at $29.26 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.21 and a 1-year high of $66.70. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

