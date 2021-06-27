IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Holdings Lowered by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in IDEX were worth $7,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IEX. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.88.

Shares of IEX opened at $219.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $222.12. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $151.50 and a 52 week high of $235.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $652.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.96 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.62%.

In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $493,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,872. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $2,470,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

