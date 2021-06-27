Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 1,853 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,719,979,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in Linde by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,867,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $755,667,000 after buying an additional 765,279 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Linde by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,644,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $958,305,000 after buying an additional 688,229 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Linde by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,454,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,505,000 after buying an additional 651,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP increased its position in Linde by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 4,221,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,183,970,000 after buying an additional 532,641 shares in the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised their price objective on Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.12.

NYSE LIN opened at $285.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.84, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $293.33. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $204.59 and a fifty-two week high of $305.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

