$353.65 Million in Sales Expected for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to announce $353.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $337.70 million to $368.20 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers posted sales of $347.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full-year sales of $1.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $357.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.50 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 29.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CFR shares. Truist raised their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.43.

In related news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total transaction of $368,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,726. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

CFR traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $115.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,826. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a twelve month low of $61.50 and a twelve month high of $125.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.21%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

