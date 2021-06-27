A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $819.78 Million

Analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) will report sales of $819.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $796.40 million and the highest is $856.30 million. A. O. Smith posted sales of $663.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full-year sales of $3.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.34 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AOS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

In other news, VP David R. Warren sold 30,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $2,151,449.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,808 shares in the company, valued at $552,728.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James F. Stern sold 44,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $3,107,645.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,294.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 142,328 shares of company stock worth $9,992,676. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AOS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 51.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after acquiring an additional 277,862 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after buying an additional 10,352 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 959,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,617,000 after buying an additional 175,120 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 99,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after buying an additional 14,774 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 410.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,101,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,386,000 after buying an additional 885,796 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.27. 1,068,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,139. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.16. A. O. Smith has a twelve month low of $44.11 and a twelve month high of $73.05. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

