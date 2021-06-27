Krios Trading Down 0.3% Over Last Week (GIG)

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. One Krios coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Krios has a market cap of $1.38 million and $163.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Krios has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Krios alerts:

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00007709 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00015287 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.82 or 0.01334002 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Krios Coin Profile

Krios (GIG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. Krios’ official Twitter account is @krios_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Krios is www.krios.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigacoin is a social currency designed to be used for trading Digital Items and 'In-Game Transactions'.GigaCoin achieves this by integrating a digital currency platform seamlessly in Various Games from RPG-based Games to Gambling and Sports Games, A Dedicated Digital MarketPlace, and Integration with all major social networks to make the process of sending and receiving money easy and fun for everyone. “

Buying and Selling Krios

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Krios using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GIGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Krios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Krios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.