Saturna Capital CORP Acquires New Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Saturna Capital CORP acquired a new stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Corteva by 52,735.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,896,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889,266 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 14,433,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723,270 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth about $63,378,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,912,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,844,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Shares of CTVA stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.16. 3,675,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,018,428. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.08.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 34.67%.

In other news, EVP Rajan Gajaria bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.67 per share, with a total value of $129,142.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Samuel R. Eathington bought 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,925.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Bank of America cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.21.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.