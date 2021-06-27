Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 93,944 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,944 shares during the quarter. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $11,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRP. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,004,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 187,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 90,179 shares during the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 162.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 52,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

VRP traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.28. 334,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,803. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.14. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a one year low of $23.38 and a one year high of $26.33.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.